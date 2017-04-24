Hero soldier who stood on land mine in Afghanistan and lost his leg...
Extraordinary story of what it's really like to be blown up by a land mine as a new film Mine staring Armie Hammer is released On September 6, 2006, paratrooper, Corporal Stuart Pearson lost his left leg when the Parachute Regiment of the 3rd Battalion was marooned into an unmarked minefield as he travelled to break up a Taliban checkpoint in Kajaki, Afghanistan. Corporal Stuart Hale, who was on top of the hill with me in Kajaki spotted that the Taliban had set up some kind of illegal roadblock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|30 min
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar '17
|SirPrize
|3
