Hero soldier who stood on land mine in Afghanistan and lost his leg...

Extraordinary story of what it's really like to be blown up by a land mine as a new film Mine staring Armie Hammer is released On September 6, 2006, paratrooper, Corporal Stuart Pearson lost his left leg when the Parachute Regiment of the 3rd Battalion was marooned into an unmarked minefield as he travelled to break up a Taliban checkpoint in Kajaki, Afghanistan. Corporal Stuart Hale, who was on top of the hill with me in Kajaki spotted that the Taliban had set up some kind of illegal roadblock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.