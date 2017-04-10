Hecker assumes command of US, NATO air forces in Afghanistan
Maj. Gen. James B. Hecker became the top Air Force general in Afghanistan on Tuesday by assuming command of the 9th Air and Space Expeditionary Task Force and the NATO Air Command.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Into The Night
|36,858
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC