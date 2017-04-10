Hecker assumes command of US, NATO ai...

Hecker assumes command of US, NATO air forces in Afghanistan

Read more: Stars and Stripes

Maj. Gen. James B. Hecker became the top Air Force general in Afghanistan on Tuesday by assuming command of the 9th Air and Space Expeditionary Task Force and the NATO Air Command.

Chicago, IL

