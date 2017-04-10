Harford County soldier, Staff Sgt. Ma...

Harford County soldier, Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, killed in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Object previewStaff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, of Edgewood and a member of the Army's Special Forces, died Saturday after being wounded in action in Afghanistan Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC