Hamilton College Grad and Afghan War ...

Hamilton College Grad and Afghan War Vet Exposes Dangerous Betrayal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Hamilton alumnus and Afghan combat veteran Matt Zeller and Janis Shinwari, a former Afghan interpreter speak at Hamilton College. Above, Zeller and Shinwari meet with Hamilton lacrosse players who recently raised funds for the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 17 hr A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC