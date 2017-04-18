Four Pakistani soldiers killed in roadside bomb blast
Local police official Mir Aslam said the bomb exploded as a patrol passed through the town of Turbat in Baluchistan province, which borders both Afghanistan and Iran. The Pakistani army said in a statement that another three troops were injured in the explosion on Sunday, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC