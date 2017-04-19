Four Daesh Commanders Killed In US Bombing On Achin

"The enemy had created bunkers, tunnels and extensive mine fields, and this weapon was used to reduce those obstacles so that we could continue our offensive in Nangarhar", General John Nicholson, the top United States commander in Afghanistan, said . President Ashraf Ghani threw his support behind the bombardment, saying it was "designed to support the efforts of the Afghan National Security Forces and U.S. forces conducting clearance operations in the region".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.