Four Afghan Children Killed Playing With Mortar In Kunduz Province
Four children were killed when they played with a mortar in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province, police said on April 11. Seven other children were wounded, said police spokesman Mafuz Akbari. The explosion took place in Qasaban village of Chahardarah district on April 10. Chahardarah is a Taliban stronghold in Kunduz.
