Former soldier Adam Francis, from Headcorn, wins award after losing legs in Afghanistan

A former serviceman who lost both his legs in a Taliban bomb blast has won an award following his recovery. HGV driver Adam Francis was lucky to be alive after an explosion beneath his lorry caused catastrophic injuries while he served as a TA reservist in Afghanistan.

