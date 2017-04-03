Former soldier Adam Francis, from Headcorn, wins award after losing legs in Afghanistan
A former serviceman who lost both his legs in a Taliban bomb blast has won an award following his recovery. HGV driver Adam Francis was lucky to be alive after an explosion beneath his lorry caused catastrophic injuries while he served as a TA reservist in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|chazmo
|36,857
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC