Former Afghan President Karzai Calls Islamic State 'Tool' of US

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday called the Islamic State terror group a "tool" of the United States, and dismissed criticism of Russia for its ties with Taliban and efforts to bring the militant group into peace talks. "After it [the U.S.] dropped the bomb on Afghanistan, it did not eliminate Daesh," Karzai said, referring to last week's "mother of all bombs [MOAB]" attack against Islamic State.

Chicago, IL

