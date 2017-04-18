Former Afghan President calls ISIS a ...

Former Afghan President calls ISIS a US tool

7 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai claimed Wednesday that the Islamic State militant group was a tool of the U.S. Karzai, a former ally to Washington who has become increasingly critical of U.S. foreign policy, said America's' two-year fight against ISIS has been "weak."

