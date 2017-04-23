Few Clues on Casualties at Site of Huge U.S. Bomb in Afghanistan

The remote site in eastern Afghanistan where the U.S. military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat earlier this month bears signs of the weapon's power, but little evidence of how much material and human damage it inflicted. Reuters photos and video footage - some of the first images from journalists allowed to get close to the site - reveal a scarred mountainside, burned trees and some ruined mud-brick structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.