Fallout from fall of Chinese executive who sealed copper mine deal in Afghanistan
Although Shen Heting's expulsion from the party was not related to Afghan project, mining has not begun a decade after rights were agreed to The disgrace last week of the businessman who won a deal in 2007 for China to develop a copper mine in Afghanistan, which was the largest foreign investment deal in the war-torn country at the time, has highlighted the lack of progress on the project over a decade. Shen Heting, the former general manager of the China Metallurgical Group Corp , a state-owned company, was expelled from the Communist Party for corruption at home, according to a notice from China's State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, Beijing's state assets watchdog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|WHAT
|36,844
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC