Fallout from fall of Chinese executive who sealed copper mine deal in Afghanistan

Although Shen Heting's expulsion from the party was not related to Afghan project, mining has not begun a decade after rights were agreed to The disgrace last week of the businessman who won a deal in 2007 for China to develop a copper mine in Afghanistan, which was the largest foreign investment deal in the war-torn country at the time, has highlighted the lack of progress on the project over a decade. Shen Heting, the former general manager of the China Metallurgical Group Corp , a state-owned company, was expelled from the Communist Party for corruption at home, according to a notice from China's State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, Beijing's state assets watchdog.

