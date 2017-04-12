Eight soldiers killed in attack on Af...

Eight soldiers killed in attack on Afghan army compound

5 hrs ago

Eight soldiers have been killed by gunmen wearing army uniforms who stormed a military compound in the Balkh province of Afghanistan. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35642694.ece/d4ace/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7f7b87b7-ca6b-45da-a438-f89af386a746_I1.jpg Eight soldiers have been killed by gunmen wearing army uniforms who stormed a military compound in the Balkh province of Afghanistan.

