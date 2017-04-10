Dropping 'the mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan sends a...
The US military, under President Donald Trump's leadership, has used force this month to send strong cautionary messages to the country's increasingly aggressive adversaries, experts said. Last week, the US struck military installations used by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Into The Night
|36,858
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|BB Board
|1,151
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC