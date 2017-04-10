Clashes Leave 10 Civilians Dead in So...

Clashes Leave 10 Civilians Dead in Southern Afghanistan

Read more: Voice of America

Witnesses and relatives in southern Afghanistan say a pre-dawn bomb blast killed at least 10 civilians, mostly children and women, in an area where Afghan national security forces were conducting anti-Taliban operations. It was not immediately clear whether an airstrike by government forces or an insurgent armed retaliation caused the deadly explosion Sunday in Baba Ji, a volatile portion of Lashkargah, the capital of the embattled Helmand province.

Chicago, IL

