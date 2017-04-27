Civilian casualties decline slightly in Afghanistan-U.N....

KABUL: Civilians casualties caused by the war in Afghanistan declined slightly in the first three months of 2017, the United Nations said on Thursday, a rare drop that officials attributed mostly to residents fleeing areas of fighting. From January to March there were 715 civilians killed and 1,466 wounded, an overall 4 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, according to a quarterly report released by U.N. human rights investigators in Kabul.

