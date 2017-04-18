Caught with guns, defence attache in Afghanistan repatriated

An Army Colonel posted as the defence attach in Afghanistan is now facing a probe after being repatriated a few months after two pistols were allegedly found in his possession during a security check at the Kabul airport. NEW DELHI: An Army Colonel posted as the defence attache in Afghanistan is now facing a probe after being repatriated a few months after two pistols were allegedly found in his possession during a security check at the Kabul airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.