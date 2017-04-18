Caught with guns, defence attache in ...

Caught with guns, defence attache in Afghanistan repatriated

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

An Army Colonel posted as the defence attach in Afghanistan is now facing a probe after being repatriated a few months after two pistols were allegedly found in his possession during a security check at the Kabul airport. NEW DELHI: An Army Colonel posted as the defence attache in Afghanistan is now facing a probe after being repatriated a few months after two pistols were allegedly found in his possession during a security check at the Kabul airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,877
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Mon copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC