Bomb attack kills at least 9 pro-gov't militiamen in N. Afghanistan

SHARIF, Afghanistan, April 9 -- At least nine members of local uprising group were killed after the vehicle they were travelling was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday. "Four more fighters of the local uprising group, a government-backed local militiamen, aboard the vehicle were also wounded as a result of the IED blast which occurred late Saturday in Chimtal district," Noor Mohammad Faiz, a provincial health official, told Xinhua.

Chicago, IL

