Attack on Afghan base a reminder: Tal...

Attack on Afghan base a reminder: Taliban pose the greater threat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The sophisticated and deadly attack on one of northern Afghanistan's most secure bases served as a reminder that the Taliban, not ISIS, are the most potent Islamist insurgency in the country. In this file photo, relatives carry the coffin of one of the victims a day after a Taliban attack on the Afghan military's Camp Shaheen in Mazar-e Sharif, northern Afghanistan, on April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Wed Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC