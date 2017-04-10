At least 20 migrants drown off coast ...

At least 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya: witness

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least 20 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned on Sunday in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, a Reuters photographer said. Photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi, who is aboard the rescue ship Phoenix, said he saw 20 bodies while a dinghy was being helped by the crew of the ship, run by the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station .

