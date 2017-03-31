Army Special Operator Helped Save 1,4...

Army Special Operator Helped Save 1,400 Lives In Afghanistan, Docs Reveal

The Daily Caller

One U.S. Army special operator helped dispel a complex Taliban attack on a U.S. base in Afghanistan in 2013, saving more than 1,000 personnel, newly released documents obtained by USA Today reveal. The formerly classified documents detail the Silver Star award narratives of several U.S. Army special operators since 9/11.

