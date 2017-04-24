Anzac Day 2017: Prime Minister Malcol...

Anzac Day 2017: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits Australian troops in Iraq and Afghanistan

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made an unannounced Anzac Day-eve visit to Iraq and Afghanistan to meet serving Australian troops, and leaders of both countries. In a strictly controlled visit - the details of which were kept secret to protect the safety of Mr Turnbull and his travelling party - the prime minister visited Iraq on Sunday, and Afghanistan on Monday.

