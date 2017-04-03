Anti-Pakistan protests break out acro...

Anti-Pakistan protests break out across Afghanistan

Read more: Newkerala.com

Lashkargah [Afghanistan], Apr 8 : Anti-Pakistan protests have broken out across Afghanistan over Islamabad's incessant shelling of areas inside Afghanistan like Nangarhar and Kunar. A massive anti-Pakistan protest was held on February 21 in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province with an aim to highlight Pakistan as a terrorist-sponsoring state.

