Anti-Pakistan protests break out across Afghanistan

Lashkargah [Afghanistan], Apr 8 : Anti-Pakistan protests have broken out across Afghanistan over Islamabad's incessant shelling of areas inside Afghanistan like Nangarhar and Kunar. A massive anti-Pakistan protest was held on February 21 in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province with an aim to highlight Pakistan as a terrorist-sponsoring state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.