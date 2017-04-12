All-female orchestra plays despite de...

All-female orchestra plays despite death threats

Even death threats can't stop Afghanistan 's only all-female orchestra from challenging the status quo in their country, where many see music as immoral -- especially for women. Under Taliban rule in the late 1990s, music was banned in the deeply conservative nation and today, many traditionalists still disapprove of the art.

