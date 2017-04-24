Alexander Blackman praises - wife in ...

Alexander Blackman praises - wife in a million' after release from prison

Salisbury Journal

Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who shot dead a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, has praised his "wife in a million" as he spoke for the first time since release from prison. Sergeant Blackman, 42, said partner Claire's determined fight for his release had "saved me", describing returning to freedom after more than three years in jail as an "immense feeling".

