Airborne unit in Alaska tapped for Afghanistan deployment

About 1,500 soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division in Alaska are deploying to Afghanistan as part of a regular rotation as the war in that country continues its 16th year, the Army announced Friday. The rotational deployment of less than half of the 4th Brigade Combat Team , 25th Infantry Division for Operation Freedom's Sentinel replaces another unit and does not signal an increase in troop levels, Army spokeswoman Maria Njoku said Friday.

Chicago, IL

