Air Force Reservists Serve in Afghanistan

A group of citizen airmen from the 507th Security Forces Squadron here deployed March 31 to Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan, to support the Afghan air force in its fight against insurgents in support of NATO's Resolute Support mission. Senior Airman Micheal Thomas, 738th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group guardian angel, provides armed overwatch for contractors and air advisors performing maintenance on an Afghan Air Force MD-530 Light Attack Helicopter, April 16, 2017, at Kandahar Air Wing, Afghanistan.

