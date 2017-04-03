Air Force NCO awarded Silver Star for heroism in Afghanistan
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Claughsey was awarded the Silver Star on Friday for his heroism in battle protecting U.S. special forces during a fierce, four-day firefight in Kunduz, Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Into The Night
|36,858
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC