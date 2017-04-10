Afghans dangle mineral trove
KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Afghan government is trying to grab the attention of President Donald Trump and gain greater U.S. support by dangling its huge and untouched wealth of minerals, including lithium, the silvery metal used in mobile phone and computer batteries.
