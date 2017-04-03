Afghans call on president, PM not to ...

Afghans call on president, PM not to allow deportation to danger

7 min ago

President Ashraf Ghani's first visit to Australia prompted a sizable protest on April 3 among the Australian Hazara community amid claims of institutional discrimination against Hazaras in Afghanistan. Numbering thousands, peaceful protesters gathered from across the country and demanded from the Afghan President equality, fair distribution of resources, and an end to governmental discrimination.

Chicago, IL

