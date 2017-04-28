Afghanistan's people celebrate nation's 25th birthday, victory over...

Afghanistan's people celebrate nation...

Afghanis marked the 25th anniversary Friday of their victory over Soviet Russian troops and the birth of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with parades and speeches. The public holiday celebrates today's date in 1992 when the Mujahedeen rebel forces overthrew Mohammad Najibullah's pro-Soviet Democratic Republic of Afghanistan.

