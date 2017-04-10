Afghanistan troops seize drugs worth $26 million7 min ago

Afghanistan troops seize drugs worth ...

Kabul, April 12 Afghan troops seized drugs worth $26 million during an anti-drug operation in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the command of Afghan Special Forces said on Wednesday. "Afghan Special Forces and counter-narcotics police of Afghanistan carried out an operation in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province on Monday night, seizing a large amount of narcotics and drugs," it said in a statement.

