Afghanistan: Top Taliban commander killed by US backed forces

Afghan forces backed by the U.S. airpower have intensified offensive against the insurgents in the country, killing scores of militants including a Taliban shadow governor in fresh air raids, a security official said. Mawlawi Helal, the Taliban's self-proclaimed governor for northern Baghlan province, has been killed along with his top four commanders and up to 15 more fighters in Dand-e-Ghori district, Ikramuddin Saree, the security chief for the province, told Anadolu Agency.

Chicago, IL

