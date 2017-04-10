Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Targets Kabul Government Offices
In Afghanistan, a suicide bomber killed five people and injured 10 others Wednesday in an attack near government offices in the capital city, Kabul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Into The Night
|36,858
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC