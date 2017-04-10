Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Targets K...

Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Targets Kabul Government Offices

In Afghanistan, a suicide bomber killed five people and injured 10 others Wednesday in an attack near government offices in the capital city, Kabul.

