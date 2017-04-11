Afghanistan condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt

Afghanistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted two churches in cities of Tanta and Alexandria in Egypt , which killed and injured dozens of people. "The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that has been the main victim of the crimes of terrorist groups over the past two decades and is at the forefront of the fight against this phenomenon, believes that terrorism does not represent any religion, culture and nation and all terrorist groups, without differentiation, are common enemies of human society," a statement issued by Afghan Foreign Ministry reads.

