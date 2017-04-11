Afghanistan condemns terrorist attack...

Afghanistan condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Afghanistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted two churches in cities of Tanta and Alexandria in Egypt , which killed and injured dozens of people. "The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that has been the main victim of the crimes of terrorist groups over the past two decades and is at the forefront of the fight against this phenomenon, believes that terrorism does not represent any religion, culture and nation and all terrorist groups, without differentiation, are common enemies of human society," a statement issued by Afghan Foreign Ministry reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC