Afghan officials: Suicide bomber stri...

Afghan officials: Suicide bomber strikes in Kabul, killing 5

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Security forces stand by after a suicide bomber detonated his payload near government offices in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry says it is not yet clear how many people might have been killed or wounded in the blast in central Kabul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 7 hr A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC