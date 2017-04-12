Afghan officials: Suicide bomber stri...

Afghan officials: Suicide bomber strikes in Kabul

By Associated Press An Afghan official says that a suicide bomber has detonated his payload near government offices in Kabul. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said it was not yet clear how many people might have been killed or wounded in Wednesday's blast in central Kabul.

Chicago, IL

