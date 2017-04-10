Afghan officials seek clues on Trump ...

Afghan officials seek clues on Trump as adviser heads to Kabul

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump is dispatching his first high-level delegation to Afghanistan to begin to formulate a strategy for a war that has entangled NATO forces for more than 15 years and continues to inflict heavy casualties on local troops. Afghan officials hope National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will provide clarity from an administration that they feel has neglected their plight as it concentrates on crises in Syria and North Korea.

Chicago, IL

