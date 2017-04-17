Afghan Officials: Massive U.S. Bomb D...

Afghan Officials: Massive U.S. Bomb Death Toll Rises To 94

Afghan officials say the number of Islamic State group fighters killed in an attack by the most powerful nonnuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb -- dubbed the Mother Of All Bombs -- was deployed in combat for the first time on April 13, hitting IS positions in eastern Nangarhar Province. Provincial Governor Muhammad Ismail Shinwari said on April 15 that four key commanders were among the militants killed.

