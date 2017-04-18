Afghan officials: 100 casualties in A...

Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press KABUL, Afghanistan - Authorities on Saturday raised the casualty toll to 100 in an attack on a military compound in northern Afghanistan a day earlier by gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms. Gen. Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack Friday on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army left dozens of soldiers and other personnel dead or wounded.

Chicago, IL

