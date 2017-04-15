Afghan official: Massive US bomb deat...

Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

Read more: WKRN

The number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94, an Afghan official said Saturday. Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said the number of Islamic State group dead was up from the 36 reported a day earlier.

