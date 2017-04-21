Afghan official: Army compound attacked by gunmen, 8 dead
Gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 11 others, an Afghan government official said Friday. Daulat Waziri, the spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the gunmen entered the compound manned by members of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army with a military vehicle.
