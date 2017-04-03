Afghan Official: 650 Tons of Drugs Se...

Afghan Official: 650 Tons of Drugs Seized in Past 12 Months

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

In this April 11, 2016 photo, Afghan farmers harvest raw opium at a poppy field in Zhari district of southern Kandahar province, Afghanistan. An Afghan official says that in the past 12 months the country's counter-narcotics department has seized almost 650 tons of contraband drugs and alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC