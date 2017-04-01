A man from Afghanistan who was held at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month has a credible asylum claim, U.S. Afghan man who worked for U.S. military remains detained in Elizabeth A man from Afghanistan who was held at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month has a credible asylum claim, U.S. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nHOsmG A man from Afghanistan who was held at Newark Liberty International Airport in March has a credible asylum claim, U.S. officials have determined, but on Friday he remained detained at the Elizabeth immigration facility, according to his attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.