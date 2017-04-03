Afghan commanders suspended over Kabu...

Afghan commanders suspended over Kabul hospital attack

An Afghan general is among nine soldiers who have been suspended pending an investigation into an attack on the country's largest military hospital that killed at least 50 people in March, the military said. The storming of Sardar Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul last month highlighted militants' ability to attack heavily guarded government institutions.

