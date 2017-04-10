36 ISIS fighters killed by US 'mother of all bombs': Afghan official
A colossal US bomb dropped Thursday on ISIS tunnels in eastern Afghanistan killed 36 militants, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. The blast, from the weapon dubbed the "mother of all bombs," destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition, but no civilians were hurt, said a Defense Ministry spokesman.
