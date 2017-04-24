2 US service members killed in Afghan...

2 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

APRIL 24:Afghanistan's flag flies over the Presidential Palace as President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis meet April 24, 2017 in in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is on a regional tour of the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Wed Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC