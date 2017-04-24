2 US service members killed in Afghanistan
APRIL 24:Afghanistan's flag flies over the Presidential Palace as President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis meet April 24, 2017 in in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is on a regional tour of the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Wed
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC