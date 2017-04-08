2 Taliban key commanders among 6 killed in E. Afghan province

Two Taliban key commanders were among six insurgents who had been killed in the eastern Ghazni province, provincial police chief Aminullah Omarkhil said Saturday. "It has been confirmed that two Taliban notorious commanders Mawlawi Rashid and Mawlawi Nafiz are among the six rebels who were killed in the air raids against enemies in Gero district on Friday evening," Omarkhil told Xinhua.

