2 police officials killed in attacks in Afghanistan
In one incident, Taliban militants carried out an ambush on the convoy of Payanda Mohammad, executive official of an Afghan border police force battalion in northern Takhar province, killing him on the spot, provincial police spokesman Khalil Aser told Xinhua. Four police personnel were also wounded in the attack which took place Wednesday morning in Charsee Ha locality of Khawaja Bahawuddin district in the province, 245 km north of Kabul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,877
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Mon
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC