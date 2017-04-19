2 police officials killed in attacks ...

2 police officials killed in attacks in Afghanistan

In one incident, Taliban militants carried out an ambush on the convoy of Payanda Mohammad, executive official of an Afghan border police force battalion in northern Takhar province, killing him on the spot, provincial police spokesman Khalil Aser told Xinhua. Four police personnel were also wounded in the attack which took place Wednesday morning in Charsee Ha locality of Khawaja Bahawuddin district in the province, 245 km north of Kabul.

