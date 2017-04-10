11 Militants Killed, 15 Motorcycles D...

11 Militants Killed, 15 Motorcycles Destroyed By Afghan Air Force

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Eleven militants were killed after Afghan air force struck their position in the country's northern province of Sari Pul, a military source said on Thursday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The Afghan army's helicopter gunships launched airstrikes against a Taliban hideout in Sayyad district on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 14 hr A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC