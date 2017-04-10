11 Militants Killed, 15 Motorcycles Destroyed By Afghan Air Force
Eleven militants were killed after Afghan air force struck their position in the country's northern province of Sari Pul, a military source said on Thursday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The Afghan army's helicopter gunships launched airstrikes against a Taliban hideout in Sayyad district on Wednesday.
Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
